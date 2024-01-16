Thai Oil shuts No. 3 crude unit for repairs, says no impact on refinery expansion

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thai Oil TOP.BK said on Tuesday it has shut its No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) at Sriracha for repairs following a technical problem, confirming a Reuters report on Monday that cited sources.

The CDU will undergo maintenance for about 13 days starting on Jan. 16, according to a stock exchange filing by Thai Oil.

"The company has developed plans and taken actions to limit supply disruption impacts to our customers," it said.

Thai Oil operates a 275,000-barrels per day (bpd) refinery located near the port of Laem Chabang in Sriracha, Chonburi province. The No. 3 CDU, the largest among the plant's three crude units, has the capacity to process 180,000 bpd of oil.

The unplanned refinery outage is likely to have minimal impact on the company's earnings, Jefferies analysts said in a client note.

Thai Oil ran into production hiccups last week with gasoil and jet fuel not meeting industry specifications, three traders that participate in the market had said.

Separately, Thai Oil said the CDU outage will not impact the construction and start-up timeline of its Clean Fuel Project (CFP). The project was 94.5% complete as of November last year, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an email on Monday.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Florence Tan and Sonali Paul)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.