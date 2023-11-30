Thai October factory output falls 4.3% y/y, more than forecast

Adds details from ministry, revised output data

BANGKOK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index THMPI=ECI in October dropped 4.29% from a year earlier, industry ministry data showed on Thursday.

The figure compared with a forecast for a 2.5% year-on-year fall for October in a Reuters poll, and followed September's 6.06% decline.

In the first ten months of this year, the index fell 5.04%, Deputy Director-General Siripen Kieatfuengfoo said, adding that capacity utilisation was at 59.53%.

Economic recovery was slow due to lower-than-expected Chinese tourists, a major source market for the sector, she added.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng)

