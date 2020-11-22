Thai Oct exports drop 6.7% y/y, slightly bigger than forecast

BANGKOK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports in October dropped by a slightly bigger than-expected 6.71% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The decline compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 6.0% in exports and against September's 3.86% drop. Imports in October tumbled 14.32% from a year earlier, resulting in trade surplus of $2.05 billion.

In January-October, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 7.26% from a year earlier, while imports fell 14.61%. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty) ((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;)) Keywords: THAILAND ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES (URGENT)

