Thai Oct consumer confidence at more than 3-year high on govt policies

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a third straight month in October, reaching its highest level in 44 months, bolstered by government stimulus policies, higher foreign tourist numbers and improved exports, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 60.2 in October from 58.7 in the previous month, the university said in a statement.

"The index performed the best in 44 months, meaning people felt the economy was recovering," university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

The tourism sector will continue to support the economy, with 26-27 million foreign visitors this year expected this year, he said.

The new government has approved fresh policies to stimulate a sluggish economy weighed down by declining exports. Among those is a planned 10,000 baht ($282.17) handout via a digital wallet for each of most Thais worth 560 billion baht ($15.8 billion), to be implemented next year.

The government, however, may scale down the handout plan as concerns grow over its viability.

($1 = 35.44 baht)

