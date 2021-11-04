Thai Oct consumer confidence at five-month high over reopening

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in October, hitting a five-month high, thanks to an easing of coronavirus curbs and a larger reopening of the country's troubled tourism sector, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 43.9 in October from 41.4 in the previous month, the university said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

