Stocks

Thai Oct consumer confidence at five-month high over reopening

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in October, hitting a five-month high, thanks to an easing of coronavirus curbs and a larger reopening of the country's troubled tourism sector, a survey showed on Thursday.

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in October, hitting a five-month high, thanks to an easing of coronavirus curbs and a larger reopening of the country's troubled tourism sector, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 43.9 in October from 41.4 in the previous month, the university said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    A Strategy That Is Focused on Identifying Which Stocks to Eliminate of "XOUT"

    XOUT Capital Founder & CEO David Barse joins Jill Malandrino on TradeTalks to discuss a strategy that is focused on identifying which stocks to eliminate out of "XOUT."

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular