Thai Nov headline CPI drops 0.41% y/y, in line with forecast

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in November dropped 0.41% from a year earlier, the smallest fall in nine months, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in November dropped 0.41% from a year earlier, the smallest fall in nine months, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

That compared with the forecast for a 0.42% decline in a Reuters poll and followed October's 0.50% drop.

The core CPI index rose 0.18% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.20% increase, and against October's 0.19% rise.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More