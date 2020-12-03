Thai Nov headline CPI drops 0.41% y/y, in line with forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in November dropped 0.41% from a year earlier, the smallest fall in nine months, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

That compared with the forecast for a 0.42% decline in a Reuters poll and followed October's 0.50% drop.

The core CPI index rose 0.18% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.20% increase, and against October's 0.19% rise.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.