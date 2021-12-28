Thai Nov factory output rises 4.84% y/y, better than forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in November increased 4.84% from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday, following an easing of coronavirus restrictions and a rise in exports.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 3.2% rise in output in a Reuters poll and October's revised 3% increase.

The ministry forecast the MPI index would increase 5.2% in 2021 and rise 4%-5% in 2022 after contracting 9.3% last year.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by James Pearson)

