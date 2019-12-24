Thai Nov factory output falls 8.27% y/y, worse than forecast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped 8.27% in November from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars and car engines, petroleum, rubber products and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped 8.27% in November from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars and car engines, petroleum, rubber products and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compared with a forecast of a 7.1% drop in a Reuters poll and October's revised 8.13% decline.

Capacity utilisation was at 63.17% in November, compared with a revised 63.0% in October.

The ministry has forecast the MPI will drop 3.8% this year before rising 2-3% next year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters