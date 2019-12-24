Thai Nov factory output falls 8.27% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped 8.27% in November from a year earlier, hit by lower production of cars and car engines, petroleum, rubber products and steel, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

That compared with a forecast of a 7.1% drop in a Reuters poll and October's revised 8.13% decline.

Capacity utilisation was at 63.17% in November, compared with a revised 63.0% in October.

The ministry has forecast the MPI will drop 3.8% this year before rising 2-3% next year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.