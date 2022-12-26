Thai Nov factory output falls 5.6% y/y, bigger than forecast

BANGKOK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in November dropped 5.6% from a year earlier, the weakest pace in 27 months, due to slowing global demand and refinery maintenance shutdowns, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The figure compares with a forecast fall of 3.7% in factory output for November in a Reuters poll, and after October's revised 3.95% fall year on year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.