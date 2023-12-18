News & Insights

Thai Nov exports rose 4.9% y/y, below forecast - customs dept

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

December 18, 2023 — 10:51 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports THCEX=ECI rose for a fourth straight month in November, up 4.9% from a year earlier, customs department data showed, but were short of expectations.

The reading compared with a forecast for a 6.3% year-on-year increase for November in a Reuters poll, and followed October's 8% year-on-year rise.

Imports jumped 10.1% in November from a year earlier, beating a forecast rise of 3% in the poll, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.4 billion for the month, versus a forecast deficit of $0.55 billion.

Exports, a key driver of Thailand's economy, were helped by higher shipments of oil, rice, computer and computer parts, the department said in a statement.

But exports of cars and air conditioners were down on the year, it said.

November exports to the United States and Japan were higher year-on-year while those to China and Europe declined, the department said.

The commerce ministry is expected to release and hold a briefing on the customs-based trade data next week.

