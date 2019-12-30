Thai Nov exports fall 7.7% y/y, current account surplus widens - c.bank

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's current account surplus was $3.38 billion in November, up from $2.91 billion in October, the central bank said on Monday.

Exports declined 7.7% in November from a year earlier, after falling 5% in October.

Imports slumped 13.9% in November from a year earlier, after falling 9.2% in the previous month.

November saw a trade surplus of $1.97 billion, compared with October's $2.09 billion surplus.

Private consumption in November dropped 0.4% from the previous month, while private investment contracted 1.6%.

The economy is expected to grow close to 2.5% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, a central bank official said.

