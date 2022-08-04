Thai night club fire kills at least 13, cause unknown

Adds visual details

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured when a fire broke out at a night club in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province early on Friday, a police official said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and all victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals, police said.

The fire at the Mountain B night club, about 180km southeast of the capital Bangkok, started at about 0100 local time (1800 GMT Thursday), Wuttipong Somjai, a superintendent at a local police station, told Reuters by phone.

Local TV footage showed people fleeing the club and emergency workers putting out flames and looking through the burnt-out premises, with shoes and bottles strewn across the ground.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has assured families of victims they will receive help from authorities and urged entertainment venues nationwide to ensure they have proper emergency exits and safety measures in place.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Sam Holmes)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

