Thai mobile operators True and DTAC shares rise after merger cleared

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's mobile operators True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK and Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) DTAC.BK saw shares rise 0.98% and 1.6%, respectively after markets opened on Friday.

The price movement comes after the national telecommunications regulator late on Thursday cleared the way for the merger of the two companies, with some conditions.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.