Thai mobile operators True and DTAC shares rise after merger cleared

Contributor
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's mobile operators True Corporation Pcl TRUE.BK and Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) DTAC.BK saw shares rise 0.98% and 1.6%, respectively after markets opened on Friday.

The price movement comes after the national telecommunications regulator late on Thursday cleared the way for the merger of the two companies, with some conditions.

