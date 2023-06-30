News & Insights

Thai May factory output falls 3.14% y/y, less than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

June 30, 2023 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds details

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in May dropped by a less than expected 3.14% from a year earlier as exports remained sluggish, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 4.5% in May. Output contracted a revised 8.71% year-on-year in April.

In the January-May period, the MPI declined 4.49% from a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, it forecast factory output would show zero to 1% growth this year.

While exports remain soft, domestic demand has increased, driven by strength in the crucial tourism sector and higher investment, it said.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of total customs-based exports, which dropped by a less than expected 4.6% in May from a year ago.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Chayut Setboonasrng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.