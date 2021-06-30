Thai May exports surge 44% y/y; current acc deficit widens

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $2.6 billion in May after a deficit of $1.3 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $2.6 billion in May after a deficit of $1.3 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, jumped 44.4% in May from a year earlier after April's 19.1% increase.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters