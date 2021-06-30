Thai May exports surge 44% y/y; current acc deficit widens

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $2.6 billion in May after a deficit of $1.3 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, jumped 44.4% in May from a year earlier after April's 19.1% increase.

