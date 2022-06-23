Thai May exports rise 10.5% y/y, beats forecast - customs dept

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports rose a faster than expected 10.5% in May from a year earlier, helped by more shipments of oil and passenger cars, according to customs department data.

That compares with a forecast for a rise of 6.7% in May in a Reuters poll. Imports jumped 24.1% year-on-year in May, with a trade deficit of $1.87 billion in the month. The commerce ministry was due to discuss the May customs-based trade data at a news conference early next week.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

