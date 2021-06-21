Thai May exports likely surged more than 40% y/y - commerce minister

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports likely surged more than 40% in May from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.

The ministry is due to release May trade data on Thursday, at around 0330 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast a 30% jump in exports in May from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

