Thai May exports likely surged more than 40% y/y - commerce minister

Thailand's exports likely surged more than 40% in May from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.

The ministry is due to release May trade data on Thursday, at around 0330 GMT. A Reuters poll forecast a 30% jump in exports in May from a year earlier.

