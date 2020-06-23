Thai May exports fall 22.5% y/y, worse than forecast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Thailand's exports in May dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5% from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars and computers, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports in May dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5% from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars and computers, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 6.4% in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against April's surprise 2.12% increase.

However, gold shipments jumped 735% from a year earlier. Excluding gold, exports declined 27.8% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: THAILAND ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More