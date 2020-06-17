Thai May domestic car sales tumble 54.12% y/y - industries federation

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand shrank for a 12th straight month in May, down 54.12% from a year earlier to 40,418 vehicles, as the coronavirus outbreak hurt demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday

Sales in April plunged 65.02% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

