Thai May consumer confidence hits record low on virus outbreak

BANGKOK, June 10 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in May, hurt by the country's latest and biggest coronavirus outbreak so far and a slow economic recovery, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 44.7 in May from 46.0 in April, when the outbreak emerged.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

