Thai May consumer confidence hits record low on virus outbreak

Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in May, hurt by the country's latest and biggest coronavirus outbreak so far and a slow economic recovery, a survey showed on Thursday.

Thai consumer confidence dropped to a record low in May, hurt by the country's latest and biggest coronavirus outbreak so far and a slow economic recovery, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 44.7 in May from 46.0 in April, when the outbreak emerged.

