News & Insights

Thai marriage equality bill will go to parliament in December - PM

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

November 21, 2023 — 01:07 am EST

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2-6

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday that cabinet has approved a draft law on marriage equality and that it would be brought to parliament during a session starting in December.

Thailand has one of Asia's most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, but many political activists say Thai laws and traditional institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT people and same-sex couples.

If the draft law is approved by parliament and receives royal assent, Thailand would become the third place in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal to recognise same-sex marriage.

Parliament last year debated four laws including civil unions for same-sex couples and marriage equality, but did not come to a final vote before the session ended.

The ruling Pheu Thai party and its rivals both campaigned ahead of this year's May elections on supporting marriage equality.

Srettha has also previously said he wants Thailand's capital Bangkok to host World Pride events in 2028.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.