Thai March factory output up 4.12% y/y, slightly below forecast

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in March rose 4.12% from a year earlier, its first annual increase in 23 months, due in part to a low base effect, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 4.4% in a Reuters poll and February's revised 1.35% fall.

However, a third wave of coronavirus infections has again slowed economic activity, the ministry said.

