Thai March factory output falls 4.56% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in March contracted 4.56% from a year earlier, as a global economic slowdown hurt exports, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 3.65%, and came after February's revised 2.38% year-on-year decline.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

