News & Insights

Thai March factory output falls 4.56% y/y, worse than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

April 28, 2023 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, April 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in March contracted 4.56% from a year earlier, as a global economic slowdown hurt exports, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 3.65%, and came after February's revised 2.38% year-on-year decline.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.