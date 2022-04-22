Thai March exports jump 19.5% y/y, beat forecast

Adds detail from paragraph 2 onwards
BANGKOK, April 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose a much faster than expected 19.5% in March from a year earlier, boosted by surging shipments of gold and electronics, customs department data showed.
That compares with a forecast for a rise of 2.4% in March in a Reuters poll and February's 16.2% increase. Imports rose 18% year-on-year in March, also beating a forecast 8.9% increase in the poll.
The value of exports, a key driver of Thai growth, was a record $28.86 billion in March, while imports were also at an all-time high of $27.40 billion in March, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.46 billion in the month, according to the customs department.
In March, exports of gold were 11 times higher than a year earlier while shipments of hard disk drives rose 68% year-on-year and passenger cars increased 14%.
March's imports were led by crude, electronics, and natural gas.
The commerce ministry is planning to hold a briefing on the March trade data early next week.
Earlier this month, the national shippers' group said the growth of exports could slow to 2-4% in the second quarter due to uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.