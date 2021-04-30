Thai March exports jump 15.8% y/y, current acc deficit narrows

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $0.8 billion in March after a deficit of $1.07 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, rose 15.8% in March from a year earlier after February's 0.2% drop.

