Thai March exports fall 4.2% y/y but not as weak as forecast

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports contracted for a sixth straight month in March, falling 4.2% from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as global demand slows.

The decline was less severe, however, than the forecast for a year-on-year drop of 14.0% for March in a Reuters poll, and followed February's 4.7% decline.

Exports of agricultural and industrial products improved in March, the ministry said in a statement.

In March, imports dropped 7.1% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast fall of 4.7%, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.72 billion for the month.

Last month, the ministry maintained its target of 1%-2% export growth for this year.

