Thai mall operator Central Pattana plans $3.7 bln investment by 2026

BANGKOK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest mall operator Central Pattana Pcl CPN.BK said on Tuesday it plans to invest 120 billion baht ($3.70 billion) over the next five years.

The investments will be for upgrading existing projects and in new shopping centres, hotels and offices, Central Pattana said in a statement.

($1 = 32.4500 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

