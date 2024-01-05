News & Insights

Thai lower house passes first reading of $100 billion budget

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

January 05, 2024 — 11:36 pm EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panu Wongcha-um, Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

Releads with bill passing first vote

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's lower house of parliament approved a budget of 3.48 trillion baht ($101 billion) covering the rest of the 2024 fiscal year, voting 311 to 177 to pass the bill on its first reading, in line with expectations.

Friday's approval of the spending budget, up 9.3% from the previous period, was delayed from the original date of Oct. 1 because of the slow process of forming a government after a May election.

"The budget allocations will provide the greatest benefit for the public," Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said.

The budget bill had been expected to pass the first vote as the Pheu Thai-led government commands a majority of seats in the House of Representatives. The government has promised to spur economic growth to an average of 5% a year.

The bill now faces deliberation by both houses of parliament in second and third readings in early April before becoming law in early May.

The budget was to drive the economy, Srettha said this week, adding that growth this year is expected to range between 2.7% and 3.7%.

($1=34.6200 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Clarence Fernandez)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.