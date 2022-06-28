Thai Life locks in major cornerstone investors for $1 billion IPO

Thai Life Insurance's initial public offering (IPO), the largest in Southeast Asia so far in 2022, will be sold to 18 domestic and international cornerstone investors, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Those investors will account for about 50% of the deal that is aiming to raise up to $1.02 billion, the term sheet showed. The IPO bookbuilding process will open Thursday.

Thai Life did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

