Thai Life Insurance aims to raise $1 bln in IPO

Thai Life Insurance has priced shares for its initial public offer (IPO) at 16 baht per share, aiming to raise between 34.4 billion baht to 37 billion baht ($970.93 million to $1.04 billion), it said in a filing on Monday.

Proceeds from the IPO would be used in digital transformation and to strengthen distribution channels with partners, it said.

($1 = 35.4300 baht)

