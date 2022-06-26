Thai Life Insurance aims to raise $1 bln in IPO

BANGKOK, June 27 (Reuters) - Thai Life Insurance has priced shares for its initial public offer (IPO) at 16 baht per share, aiming to raise between 34.4 billion baht to 37 billion baht ($970.93 million to $1.04 billion), it said in a filing on Monday.

Proceeds from the IPO would be used in digital transformation and to strengthen distribution channels with partners, it said.

($1 = 35.4300 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

