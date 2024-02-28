News & Insights

Thai lender SCB X to acquire Home Credit Vietnam for $860 million

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 28, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - SCB X SCB.BK, Thailand's fourth-largest bank by assets, will acquire consumer finance firm Home Credit Vietnam for 31 billion baht ($860 million), it said on Wednesday, the latest Thai lender to expand in Southeast Asia.

SCB X is buying the Vietnamese business from Czech investment group PPF, which is shifting away from markets in Asia where it had expanded its Home Credit business more than a decade ago.

Home Credit Vietnam will bring with it 15 million customers as the second largest consumer finance firm with about 14% market share, SCB X said.

"Home Credit Vietnam will serve as an important base for the SCB X Group’s presence in Vietnam and immediately contribute positive bottom line to the group after deal completion," SCB X CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya said, adding it would also help to diversify the bank's income base.

SCB X said it would fund the acquisition using internal funds.

The Thai lender and PPF said in a joint statement that the transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to concluded in the first half of 2025.

Thai banks in recent years have been seeking growth outside their home turfs, expanding in the region.

Rival Kasikornbank in 2022 invested $220 million to become the biggest shareholder in Indonesian lender Bank Maspion. In 2019, Bangkok Bank bought Indonesia's PT Bank Permata for about $2.7 billion.

PPF, meanwhile, has been retreating from Asian markets, citing limited potential. It sold its Home Credit units in Indonesia and the Philippines in 2023.

Consumer lending in Vietnam grew by 1.5% in the first nine months of 2023 versus end-2022, the lowest rise in five years as people tightened belts with a gloomy economic outlook.

($1 = 36.0300 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.