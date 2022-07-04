Thai June headline CPI +7.66 y/y, beats forecast

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7.66% in June from a year earlier, a stronger increase than expected, driven up by higher energy prices, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7.66% in June from a year earlier, a stronger increase than expected, driven up by higher energy prices, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

That compared with a forecast for a 7.50% rise in a Reuters poll and following May's 7.1% increase. The core CPI index was up 2.51% from a year earlier, also beating a forecast for a 2.37% rise.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters