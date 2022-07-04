Thai June headline CPI +7.66 y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7.66% in June from a year earlier, a stronger increase than expected, driven up by higher energy prices, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
That compared with a forecast for a 7.50% rise in a Reuters poll and following May's 7.1% increase. The core CPI index was up 2.51% from a year earlier, also beating a forecast for a 2.37% rise.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
