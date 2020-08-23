Thai July exports fall 11.37% y/y, smaller drop than forecast

Thailand's exports in July dropped by a smaller-than-expected 11.37% from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars and plastic pellets, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The fall compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a decline of 17.8% in exports, and against June's 23.17% slide.

In January-July, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 7.72% from a year earlier, while imports fell 14.69%.

