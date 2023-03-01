Thai joint business group maintains GDP growth outlook at 3.0-3.5% this year

Adds details, tourism forecast
BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.0% to 3.5% this year, a leading joint business group said on Wednesday, as the vital tourism sector rebounds but exports weaken as global growth slows.
Exports, also a key driver of growth, are expected to be flat or fall up to 1% this year, compared with a previous forecast of a rise of 1% to 2%, said the group, which has representatives from industry, banking and commerce.
However, the group now predicts foreign tourist arrivals at 25-30 million this year, up from a previous forecast of about 22 million, thanks to the return of Chinese tourists, group chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul told a news conference.
China's reopening is providing a further boost to Thailand's tourism sector, which typically accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product (GDP).
As exports are likely to decline for a while, Thailand should focus on boosting domestic consumption and accelerating government spending, the group said in a statement.
Relevant agencies should maintain baht currency stability THB=TH and help ease the impact of rising interest rates, it added.
Despite a quarter-on-quarter economic contraction at the end of 2022, the group said the economy should see growth in the first quarter of this year, avoiding a technical recession, on the back of the tourism boom.
"We are confident that GDP will not fall and there won't be a technical recession because the service sector has returned much more than expected," Kriengkrai said.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew 2.6% in 2022, less than expected.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.