Thai jobless rate falls to 1.23% in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

December 13, 2022 — 09:01 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's unemployment rate in the third quarter dropped to 1.23% from 1.37% in the previous quarter, as economic activity increased and tourism rebounded, the state planning agency said on Wednesday.

Employment increased 2.1% in July-September from a year earlier after a 3.1% rise in the June quarter, the agency said.

