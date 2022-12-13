Thai jobless rate falls to 1.23% in Q3

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's unemployment rate in the third quarter dropped to 1.23% from 1.37% in the previous quarter, as economic activity increased and tourism rebounded, the state planning agency said on Wednesday.

Employment increased 2.1% in July-September from a year earlier after a 3.1% rise in the June quarter, the agency said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

