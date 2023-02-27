Commodities

Thai January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

February 27, 2023 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds official's comments, background

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports for January were at 805,519 tonnes, up 75.2% from a year earlier, helped by year-end orders, higher demand from the Middle East and a weak baht currency THB=TH, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The value of rice exports rose 78.76% to 14.28 billion baht ($406.72 million) in January year-on-year, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, head of the ministry's foreign trade department, told a news conference.

"Rice exports in January increased by a shocking rate," he said, adding the ministry's trade promotion efforts also helped.

However, the ministry is sticking to its rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes this year as it wants to monitor the baht before deciding whether to revise the target, he said.

Earlier this year, the ministry lowered its export target for 2023 from 8 million tonnes to 7.5 million tonnes as the baht, which dropped as much as 13% against the dollar in October last year, appreciated.

The baht has weakened again, by 1.5% against the dollar so far this year, becoming Asia's third-worst performing currency.

Thailand is the world's third-largest rice exporter after India and Vietnam.

Thailand exported 7.69 million tonnes of rice in 2022, up 22.1% from a year earlier, beating a target of 7.5 million tonnes, with top markets being Iraq, South Africa, China and the United States.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

