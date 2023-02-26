Commodities

Thai January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

February 26, 2023 — 10:58 pm EST

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports for January were at 805,519 tonnes, up 75.2% from a year earlier, helped by higher demand from the Middle East and a weak baht currency THB=TH, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

The value of rice exports rose 78.76% to 14.28 billion baht ($406.72 million) in January year-on-year, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, head of the ministry's foreign trade department, told a news conference.

($1 = 35.1100 baht)

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

