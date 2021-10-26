Thai Jan-Sept exports rise 15.5% y/y - commerce minister

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose 15.5% in January-September from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ministry data on Friday showed exports in September rose more than expected by 17.1% from a year earlier, with imports up 30.3% year-on-year and a trade surplus at $0.61 billion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by James Pearson)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.