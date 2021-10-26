Thai Jan-Sept exports rise 15.5% y/y - commerce minister

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's exports rose 15.5% in January-September from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference on Tuesday.

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose 15.5% in January-September from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ministry data on Friday showed exports in September rose more than expected by 17.1% from a year earlier, with imports up 30.3% year-on-year and a trade surplus at $0.61 billion.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by James Pearson)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More