Thai Jan-May rice export volume up 27% y/y - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

June 23, 2023 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports for January-May were at 3.4 million metric tons, up 26.6% from a year earlier, helped by higher demand and a weaker baht currency THB=TH, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Rice exports are expected to exceed 8 million metric tons in the whole of 2023, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, head of the ministry's foreign trade department, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ueorathai.sriring@tr.com;))

