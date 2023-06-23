Thai Jan-May rice export volume up 27% y/y - ministry

BANGKOK, June 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports for January-May were at 3.4 million metric tons, up 26.6% from a year earlier, helped by higher demand and a weaker baht currency THB=TH, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Rice exports are expected to exceed 8 million metric tons in the whole of 2023, Ronnarong Phoolpipat, head of the ministry's foreign trade department, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ueorathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.