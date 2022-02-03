Thai Jan main CPI jumps 3.23% y/y, beats forecast

Adds comments on main inflation in paragraph 3-4

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) jumped a more than expected 3.23% in January from a year earlier, a nine-month high driven by a rise in energy prices, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 2.40% in a Reuters poll and followed December's 2.17% increase.

The January inflation was considered not that high and would not require government action yet, ministry official Ronnarong Phoolpipat told a news conference.

The main CPI in February is expected to rise but not at a high level, in line with the economic situation on both demand and supply side, the ministry said in a statement.

In January, the core CPI index, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was up 0.52% from a year earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.37% rise.

