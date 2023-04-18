Thai Jan-Feb rice exports up 38% y/y at 1.4 mln t - govt official

April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports in the first two months of 2023 were up 38% on the year to 1.4 million tonnes, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The exported rice was worth 25.4 billion baht ($740.09 million), said Anucha Burapchaisri.

($1 = 34.3200 baht)

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

