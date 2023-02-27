Thai Jan factory output falls 4.35% y/y, drop less than forecast

Adds details, outlook

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in January dropped by a slightly less-than-expected 4.35% from a year earlier as a global slowdown hurt exports, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 5% in factory output for January in a Reuters poll, and came after December's revised 8.45% year-on-year decline.

The MPI is likely to drop further in February due to slowing global demand and a high comparative base last year, ministry official Worawan Chitaroon told a news conference.

However, the Thai economy is being supported by higher foreign tourist numbers and government measures to boost spending which should help offset the effects of weakening exports, she said.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of total exports, which in December contracted 14.6% from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed. The commerce ministry is expected to release January trade data this week.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.