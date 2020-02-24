Thai Jan exports show surprise 3.4% y/y rise on surging gold shipments

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Jorge Silva / Reuters

Thailand's customs-cleared exports in January unexpectedly rose for the first time in six months, increasing 3.35% from a year earlier, driven by a surge in shipments of gold, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

* Jan exports were lifted by gold shipments

* Commerce ministry sees exports up 0-2% this year

* Exports might fall 10% in Q1 - shippers (Adds details of exports, forecasts)

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports in January unexpectedly rose for the first time in six months, increasing 3.35% from a year earlier, driven by a surge in shipments of gold, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

January's figures compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 3.0% in shipments, a main driver of Thai growth, and against December's 1.28% drop.

In January, shipments to the top two markets were higher, with the United States up 9.9% from a year earlier and China up 5.2%. But exports to Japan dropped 2.5%.

January's exports were not yet affected by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, official Pimchanok Vonkorpon told a news conference.

The export gains were lifted by a 300% surge in gold shipments. Excluding that, exports declined 1.5%.

If there are no large gold shipments in February, overall exports could contract, Pimchanok said.

Earlier, the Thai National Shippers' Council said exports might slump 10% in the first quarter from a year earlier due to the outbreak's impact on supply chains.

However, the commerce ministry still expects exports will grow between zero and 2% this year, Pimchanok said. Last year, exports declined 2.65%.

Exports should start improving in the second quarter, she said, adding shipments were expected to jump in the second half.

Imports in January fell 7.86% from a year earlier after rising 2.54% in the previous month, and compared with the forecast decrease of 15.85%.

January's trade deficit amounted to $1.56 billion versus a forecast of a $0.65 billion deficit and December's $0.60 billion surplus. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: THAILAND ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More