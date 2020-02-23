Thai Jan exports show surprise 3.4% y/y rise

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared exports in January unexpectedly rose for the first time in six months, increasing 3.35% from a year earlier, boosted by higher shipments of gold and oil-related products, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

January's figures compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 3.0% in shipments, a main driver of Thai growth, and against December's 1.28% drop.

However, January's exports were not yet affected by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, a ministry official told a news conference.

Imports in January fell 7.86% from a year earlier, after rising 2.54% in the previous month, and compared with the forecast decrease of 15.85%.

January's trade deficit amounted to $1.56 billion versus a forecast of a $0.65 billion deficit and December's $0.60 billion surplus.

In 2019, exports declined 2.65%.

