Thai Jan exports rise 3.5% y/y, current account surplus narrows - c.bank

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published

Thailand's current account surplus was $3.44 billion in January, down from a surplus of $4.1 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's current account surplus was $3.44 billion in January, down from a surplus of $4.1 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Friday.

Exports rose 3.5% in January from a year earlier, after falling 1.7% in December.

Imports dipped 0.1% year-on-year, having risen 1.8% in December.

January saw a trade surplus of $0.38 billion, compared with December's $1.9 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More