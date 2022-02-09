Thai Jan consumer confidence dips for first time in 5 months

Thai consumer confidence dropped in January for the first time in five months, hurt by a new coronavius outbreak, a slow economic recovery and the high prices of goods, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 44.8 in January from 46.2 in December.

