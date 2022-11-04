Thai interest rates will be based on domestic situation, not Fed - Finmin

Adds quotes from finance minister and central bank official

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Thailand's interest rates will consider domestic conditions and will not be based on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes, the country's Finance Minister said on Friday.

"The (Thai) economy is in recovery and interest rate increases will impact small and medium businesses," Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters, adding that a stimulus package was being prepared for December.

State banks have also been asked to maintain their rates to support debtors, he said on the sidelines of an event on reducing household debt.

There have been no signals that non-performing loans would increase, deputy central bank governor, Ronadol Numnonda, said at the same event.

"The situation has stabilised, which is in line with a recovering economy," he said.

