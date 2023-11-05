Thai inflation falls for first time in 25 months

Recasts

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's inflation rate fell for the first time in 25 months, thanks to falling energy prices due to government support measures and lower food prices, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Thailand's consumer price index (CPI) THCPI=ECI fell 0.31% in October from a year earlier, versus a 0.3% year-on-year rise in the previous month, according to data.

The figure compared with a forecast for 0.0% for October in a Reuters poll. The core CPI THCPIX=ECI was up 0.66% year-on-year in October.

Headline inflation has been below the central bank's target of 1% to 3% for the sixth consecutive month.

In the January-October period, the headline CPI rose an average 1.60% from the same period a year earlier, with the core CPI up 1.41%.

The ministry still sees headline inflation at 1.0% to 1.7% this year.

In September, the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee unexpectedly raised the key interest rate THCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 2.50%, the highest in a decade, saying growth and inflation should pick up next year. It will next review policy on Nov. 29.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.