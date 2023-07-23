Thai industrial sentiment rises in June, but political uncertainty a concern

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial sentiment rose for the first time in three months, bolstered by higher domestic demand, but sluggish exports and uncertainty over the formation of a new government remained a worry, an industries group said on Monday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index rose to 94.1 in June from 92.5 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

