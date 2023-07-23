News & Insights

Thai industrial sentiment rises in June, but political uncertainty a concern

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

July 23, 2023 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial sentiment rose for the first time in three months, bolstered by higher domestic demand, but sluggish exports and uncertainty over the formation of a new government remained a worry, an industries group said on Monday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index rose to 94.1 in June from 92.5 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.