Thai industrial sentiment rises for first time in 5 months in November

BANGKOK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial sentiment rose for the first time in five months in November, bolstered by increased tourism, consumption and exports as well as new government measures, an industries group said on Tuesday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its industrial sentiment index in November rose to 90.9 from 88.4 in October.

"Exports also improved as demand from partner countries also recovered, which sped up manufacturing," the FTI said in a statement.

However, the group expressed concerns over higher interest rates and rising minimum wage.

"There is concern over adjustments in the minimum wage because businesses will have to carry higher costs, along with uncertainty in the global economy that are pressuring exports," the FTI said.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

